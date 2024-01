Borgen picked up two assists while adding a team-high six hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The 27-year-old blueliner continues to take his game to another level. Borgen has racked up a goal and nine points over the last 11 contests, but he's made an impact all over the ice with 30 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over that stretch. He needs just five more points to top the career-high 20 he scored in 2022-23.