Reynolds produced three assists in QMJHL Newfoundland's 6-3 win over Saint John on Friday.

Reynolds has minimal offensive upside, instead serving as a shutdown blueliner. This was his first multi-point effort of 2025-26 for the Regiment, and he's now at four assists and 14 PIM through 11 contests. In the long run, his offense is unlikely to improve, so don't expect Reynolds to be a factor in fantasy if he makes it to the NHL.