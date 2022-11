Gourde logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Gourde wound up playing 18:35 in the contest and seeing some extra shifts after Morgan Geekie (upper body) left the game. The assist was Gourde's third in as many games. The 30-year-old is up to 12 points, 36 shots on goal, 32 hits and a plus-8 rating in 20 appearances.