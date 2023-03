Gourde scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Gourde got a pass down from Vince Dunn down low and tried to center the puck, but it bounced into the net off Joe Pavelski's leg. The Kraken's third line was the lone bright spot for the home team Monday. Gourde has two goals and two assists over his last five outings, and he's up to 11 tallies, 41 points, 114 shots on net, 91 hits, 57 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 66 appearances.