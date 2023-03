Gourde logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Gourde controlled the puck along the boards and ultimately earned the secondary helper on Brandon Tanev's empty-netter late in the third period. The latter half of February went well for Gourde -- he has three goals and two helpers over his last six contests. The 31-year-old is up to 37 points, 103 shots on net, 85 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 59 outings overall.