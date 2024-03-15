Gourde notched a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Gourde has a point in four of the last five contests (one goal, three assists). This was his second power-play point of the campaign -- he is not always in the mix to play with the man advantage. Gourde is up to 26 points, 128 shots on net, 118 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 63 outings. Despite his third-line role at even strength, the 32-year-old remains one of the Kraken's most important forwards on the ice, even though that doesn't always translate into offense or fantasy value.