Gourde provided an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Gourde set up Oliver Bjorkstrand's third-period go-ahead goal. While Gourde has three assists in his last six games, he hasn't scored in that span. The 30-year-old third-liner is up to 10 points, 33 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-7 rating in 18 contests this season, though he often plays more minutes than his role would suggest due to his defensive acumen.