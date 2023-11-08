Gourde managed an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and six PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

During his five-game point streak, Gourde has amassed a goal and five assists. He didn't need long to keep the streak going Tuesday, setting up Eeli Tolvanen's tally 40 seconds into the game. Gourde has seven points, 28 shots, 16 hits, eight blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 13 outings this season. His offense will eventually fade again, but Gourde's defensive play and ability to agitate remain constants in the Kraken's middle six.