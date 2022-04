Gourde notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Gourde set up Jared McCann on the opening tally late in the first period. In his last eight outings, Gourde has three goals, three assists and 12 shots. The 30-year-old forward is up to 47 points, 123 shots on net, 77 hits and a minus-14 rating through 72 appearances. He'd need three points in the Kraken's last two games to get to the 50-point mark for the second time in his career.