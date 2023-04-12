Gourde scored a goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gourde has turned up the offense a bit with three goals and an assist over his last six games. The 31-year-old tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally, but the Kraken didn't solve Laurent Brossoit again in the contest. Gourde is up to 14 tallies, 48 points, 140 shots on net, 116 hits, 72 PIM and a plus-24 rating through 80 outings this season. It's the fourth time in the last six years he's recorded at least 48 points, though he'll again fall far short of the 64-point season he had in 2017-18.