Gourde notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Gourde has gotten on the scoresheet in six of nine playoff contests. He set up Jordan Eberle's third-period tally off of a turnover Thursday. Gourde is at two goals, six assists, 14 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-3 rating while playing a significant two-way role for the Kraken.