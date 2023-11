Gourde posted two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Gourde helped out on goals by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen in the first period. The first goal came during a five-minute power play -- Gourde typically doesn't seen much time a man up. The 31-year-old forward has earned a goal and four assists over his last four games, giving him six points, 25 shots on net, 12 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 12 outings overall.