Gourde logged a pair of assists, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Gourde had the secondary assist on a Justin Schultz goal and also set up Brandon Tanev's shorthanded tally, both coming in the first period. This was Gourde's first multi-point effort since March 9. The veteran forward had 48 points in 81 regular-season outings, and he's able to get under the skin of opponents too, as evidenced by his 76 PIM and 118 hits.