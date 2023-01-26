Gourde logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Gourde helped out on goals by linemates Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand in the second period. While it's been seven games since Gourde last scored, he's picked up six helpers and a plus-4 rating in that span. The 31-year-old could absorb minutes if Matty Beniers (upper body) misses any time. Gourde has six goals, 26 helpers, 79 shots on net, 69 hits, 44 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 46 contests this season.