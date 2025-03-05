Gourde notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

This was Gourde's first game back after sports hernia surgery. He missed nearly two months in total due to the lower-body injury that required an operation. The 33-year-old forward is up to 17 points, 40 shots on net, 36 PIM, 59 hits and 26 blocked shots over 36 appearances. Gourde, a pending unrestricted free agent this summer, is expected to be highly coveted ahead of Friday's trade deadline, so his time with the Kraken may be near a close if a deal can be made.