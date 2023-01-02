Gourde produced a pair of assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Gourde's gone streaky lately -- he snapped a four-game point drought Sunday, but prior to the slump, he'd posted a four-game streak. The 31-year-old doesn't have to score to help the Kraken on the ice, thanks to his strong defensive work. He's up to four goals, 17 assists, 59 shots onnet, 54 hits, 20 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 34 contests this season. He's on track to top the 40-point mark for the fourth time in his career.