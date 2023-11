Gourde scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Gourde set up an Oliver Bjorkstrand tally and scored a goal of his own in the Kraken's four-goal first period. With four points over his last three outings, Gourde's offense is back on track. The 31-year-old is up to 11 points, 38 shots on net, 26 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 21 appearances this season.