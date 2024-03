Gourde scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Gourde opened the scoring at 4:04 of the first period. The tally was his first since Jan. 9, a span of 18 games in which he mustered just six assists. The 32-year-old has not been as reliable as usual in 2023-24 with just eight goals, 23 points, 124 shots on net, 107 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 59 appearances. Despite the scoring struggles, Gourde's spot on the third line is not in jeopardy.