Gourde notched an assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Gourde snapped a six-game slump with his helper on a Jaden Schwartz tally in the third period. The 32-year-old Gourde has endured a down year on offense with 21 points, 113 shots on net, 93 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 53 appearances. He'd need a massive surge to get back to the 48-point mark he posted in his first two years with the Kraken, and that's unlikely to happen with him firmly in a third-line role.