Gourde (undisclosed) was not available at the end of the third period, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports.

Gourde scored a goal in 11:40 of ice time prior to his exit. The nature of his injury is unknown, but his absence would be a big one for the Kraken. The 29-year-old forward has collected seven points, 22 shots on net and 10 hits through nine appearances. More information on Gourde's status should surface prior to Thursday's home game against the Ducks.