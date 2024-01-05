Gourde scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Senators.

Gourde opened the scoring midway through the first period, swatting a rebound past Joonas Korpisalo to give the Kraken an early 1-0 lead. The 32-year-old winger now has points in three straight games, tallying two goals and an assist in the span, after recording just one assist in his previous 15 contests. Overall, Gourde has six goals and 15 points through 39 games in a bottom-six role this season.