Gourde notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Gourde has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the last seven games, earning a goal and four assists over that span. The 30-year-old continues to be a key part of the Kraken's defensive structure, though he's also chipped in a solid share of offense. He's at three goals, 11 helpers, 44 shots on net, 38 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 24 contests.