Gourde scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Gourde ended a five-game point drought with his third-period tally. The 31-year-old made his presence felt at the net front to generate the goal. He's up to three markers, eight points, 34 shots on net, 25 hits, 13 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 19 contests overall.