Gourde scored a goal and earned two assists during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the host Penguins.

Gourde, who has two goals in three games after failing to score in his opening nine outings, is beginning to find his scoring touch again. The 30-year-old center has earned at least one point in five of six appearances (two goals, five assists). Gourde earned a primary assist on Brandon Tanev's game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining in the third period Saturday and on Vince Dunn's game-tying, second-period tally. Gourde, who was a season-best plus-3, added three shots and two blocks.