Gourde (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision Wednesday against Vancouver, Andy Eide of the Kraken's official site reports.

Gourde didn't skate with the main group during Tuesday's practice. He has supplied eight goals and 30 points in 45 games this season. Seattle may need to bring up a forward from the AHL if Gourde and Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed) are both unavailable.