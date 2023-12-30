Gourde recorded an assist and four hits in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Gourde had the secondary helper on Justin Schultz's game-winning goal. The assist snapped Gourde's five-game point drought, but he's managed just two helpers over 16 games since his two-point effort Nov. 22 against the Sharks. For the season, Gourde has 13 points, 76 shots on net, 53 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-6 rating. He's still one of the Kraken's top overall forwards, but his fantasy utility is limited if he can't get going on offense.