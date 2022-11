Gourde recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Gourde set up Jamie Oleksiak's tally in the second period. After a slow start to the campaign, Gourde has picked up all four of his points (one goal, three helpers) in the last five games. He's added 21 shots on net, 16 hits, seven PIM and a plus-3 rating through 11 outings, primarily working in a third-line role. He moved out to the wing Thursday with Jared McCann (lower body) unavailable.