Gourde scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and doled out seven hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Gourde cashed in on his own rebound to open the scoring at 8:59 of the first period, and he helped out on an Eeli Tolvanen tally in the second. With three goals and three assists in the second round, Gourde has played a point-per-game pace. The 31-year-old is up to four tallies, eight helpers, 23 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-2 rating through 13 playoff contests.