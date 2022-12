Gourde tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Panthers.

Gourde picked up a helper on Andre Burakovsky's goal in the second period before scoring an empty-netter in the third period. It's the second multi-point game of the year for Gourde as he's up to four goals and 12 assists through 26 games. The 30-year-old forward doesn't offer tremendous offensive upside but he's provided reliable secondary scoring in the Kraken's bottom six.