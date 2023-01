Gourde (undisclosed) is good to play Wednesday versus Vancouver, Seattle coach Dave Hakstol told Andy Eide of the Kraken's official site.

Gourde didn't skate with the main group during Tuesday's practice, and that resulted in him initially being regarded as a game-time decision. In the end though, it seems he's fine to stay in the lineup. He has six goals and 30 points in 45 contests this season while averaging 16:54 of ice time.