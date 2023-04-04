Gourde logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM, two blocked shots and three hits in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Gourde was on the third unit during a late four-minute power play with the Kraken already firmly in control of the game. He ended up with the secondary helper on Morgan Geekie's tally to extend the lead to 7-1. It's been nine games since Gourde last scored, but he has four helpers in that span. The 31-year-old is up to 45 points, 131 shots on net, 106 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 75 appearances.