Gourde logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Gourde returned from a two-game suspension and went right back into his third-line role. That trio combined on the Kraken's third goal, with Oliver Bjorkstrand stealing the puck and Gourde finding Eeli Tolvanen for the tally. Gourde is up to 20 points, 99 shots on net, 66 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 46 contests.