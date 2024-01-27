Gourde logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.
Gourde returned from a two-game suspension and went right back into his third-line role. That trio combined on the Kraken's third goal, with Oliver Bjorkstrand stealing the puck and Gourde finding Eeli Tolvanen for the tally. Gourde is up to 20 points, 99 shots on net, 66 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 46 contests.
More News
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Returning from suspension Friday•
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Suspended two games•
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Set for hearing with league•
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Hits 300-point mark in career•
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Scores again Tuesday•
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Extends point streak in win•