Gourde notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Gourde missed the Kraken's game Sunday versus the Blackhawks due to a personal matter. The 30-year-old's absence wasn't a long one, and he was able to chip in a helper on Jamie Oleksiak's first-period tally. Gourde had no points in his first six games of the year, so it was good to see him get on the scoresheet. The Quebec native has added 10 hits, 12 shots on net, seven PIM and an even plus-minus rating while serving as the third-line center.