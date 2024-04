Gourde provided an assist and added five hits in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Gourde has picked up the pace with three assists over his last six contests. He put a pass in Brandon Tanev's wheelhouse for the Kraken's fourth goal Tuesday. Gourde is up to eight goals, 21 helpers, 145 shots on net, 148 hits, 48 blocked shots, 62 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 75 appearances in 2023-24.