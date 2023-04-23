Gourde notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Gourde has three assists through three playoff contests. His success has been a product of the third line's strong play, though the Avalanche's top six is starting to take over the series a bit. In addition to his playmaking, Gourde has five shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating as one of the Kraken's most important forwards.