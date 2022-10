Gourde notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Gourde has assists in each of the last two games since returning from a one-game absence. Those are his only points this season, though he's worked well with Jared McCann as a duo on the third line. Gourde has added 14 shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating through eight appearances.