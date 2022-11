Gourde recorded an assist and three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Gourde notched his second helper in as many games when he helped out on a Ryan Donato tally in the first period. With nine points in 10 games in November, Gourde is quietly getting it done on offense. The versatile 30-year-old is up to two tallies, nine helpers, 34 shots on net, 29 hits, nine PIM and a plus-8 rating through 19 contests, primarily in a third-line role.