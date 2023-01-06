Gourde registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Gourde has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games to begin January, earning a goal and three helpers. He set up Alex Wennberg on a rush in transition in the third period of this win. Gourde is up to five goals, 18 helpers, 62 shots, 40 PIM, 57 hits and a plus-11 rating while primarily serving as the Kraken's third-line center this season through 36 contests.