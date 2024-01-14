Gourde recorded two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

His first helper got him to 300 points in his 507th game, and he added point No. 301 in short order. Gourde is off to an excellent start in January with three goals and two assists over his last five games. He had just two points in all of December, and he's now at seven goals, 11 helpers, 91 shots on net, 59 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 42 appearances this season.