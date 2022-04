Gourde scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Gourde reached the 20-goal mark with his tally late in the first period. He's scored in three straight games as he looks to close out a tough season on a high note. The 30-year-old forward is up to 46 points, 120 shots on net, 76 hits and a minus-12 rating through 70 outings.