Gourde provided an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Gourde has two helpers over his last four games, which followed a recent run of six scoreless outings. The 32-year-old helped out on a Brian Dumoulin tally in the third period. Gourde is up to eight goals, 20 assists, 140 shots on net, 140 hits, 62 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 73 contests. He was dropped to the fourth line Wednesday, though his defensive usage keeps his ice time from falling too far.