Gourde, who left Tuesday's game due to a lower-body injury, didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Gourde might still play Thursday versus Boston, but obviously, his absence isn't encouraging. He has five goals and 14 points in 29 appearances in 2024-25. He has five goals and 14 points in 29 appearances in 2024-25 and has been great recently, supplying five goals and 10 points across his past 12 outings. If he can't play Thursday, then Daniel Sprong will probably draw into the lineup.