Gourde scored a goal and added seven PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Gourde knocked in a backhand tally at 17:33 of the third period to force overtime, where Matty Beniers sealed the comeback win for the Kraken. The goal was Gourde's first since Nov. 5, though he picked up five assists over that nine-game span between tallies. The 30-year-old is up to three goals, 10 assists, 38 shots on net, 36 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 22 contests.