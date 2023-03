Gourde provided an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Gourde helped out on Oliver Bjorkstrand's tally in the third period, which was the Kraken's seventh goal. Over his last 10 games, Gourde has two goals and five helpers. The 31-year-old continues to impress in a third-line center role, picking up 44 points, 126 shots on net, 99 hits, 61 PIM and a plus-2 0rating through 71 contests this season.