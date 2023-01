Gourde recorded two assists in Saturday's 8-5 win versus Chicago.

Gourde contributed a helper in each of the first and third periods. The 32-year-old saw his point streak extend to four games, which matches his runs from Dec. 11-18 and Nov. 1-8 as his longest of the season. Gourde's up to six goals and 29 points in 41 contests in 2022-23.