Gourde scored the game-winning goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Things got scrambly in the Stars' zone, as Gourde's attempt to pass to the point was blocked back to him. He spun around and beat Jake Oettinger with a shot at 12:17 of overtime to give the Kraken the win and 1-0 series lead. Gourde's playoff experience is showing this postseason -- he has two goals, five assists, 12 shots on net, 30 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through eight appearances.