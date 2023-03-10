Gourde registered two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

Gourde helped out on a Jared McCann goal in the second period, and he also worked a give-and-go with Vince Dunn in the third. Over his last six games, Gourde has a goal, three helpers and a plus-6 rating. The third-line center is up to 40 points, 109 shots on net, 90 hits, 55 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 64 contests as one of the Kraken's most important all-situations forwards.