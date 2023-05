Gourde registered two assists in Seattle's 2-1 victory over Colorado in Game 7 on Sunday.

Gourde has finished the first-round series with a goal and six points in seven contests. The 31-year-old is one of the Kraken's most experienced forwards when it comes to the postseason, having been a part of the Lightning during their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup-winning runs. Through 76 career playoff appearances, Gourde has 17 goals and 35 points.