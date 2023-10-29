Gourde notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
The helper was just his second point of the season, though Gourde earns his paycheck with far more than just offense. The 31-year-old forward has added 15 shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and 16 PIM over nine contests. He'll likely continue to handle the toughest defensive assignments, and while the results haven't shown in the scoresheet, he's looked solid with Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann as his wingers in recent games.
