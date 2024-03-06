Gourde notched an assist, three hits, four blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Gourde has four points over his last eight games, emerging from a notable slump in the early half of February. The 32-year-old continues to center the Kraken's third line while playing important defensive minutes for the team. His offense has diminished this year with 24 points over 60 outings, but he's added solid non-scoring production -- 124 shots on goal, 110 hits, 56 PIM -- to maintain some value in deeper fantasy formats.